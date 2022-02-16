Stellenbosch boss Steve Barker has told his manne to shrug off their cup pain and shoot down Swallows in the PSL at 5.30pm today.

Stellies were made to sluk a bitter pill by Baroka in the Nedbank Cup round of 32 clash last Friday, punishing their Danie Craven Stadium hosts with their only real chance of the game.

And Barker warns that he doesn’t want a repeat of that heartbreak as they look to maintain their lofty third-placed position in the league when they return to action on their home turf against the second-from-bottom Birds.

He says: “We had hoped to have a good cup run this year, but unfortunately it’s eluded us again.

HUGE TEST: New boy Juan Carlos Ortiz

“It’s important for us to focus our energies on the league. We’ve managed to get ourselves into a strong position on the log.

“We have to finish the remainder of the league really positively, with the belief that we can maintain the sort of position that we are in.”

Barker is especially concerned about his team’s inability to put opponents to bed, with the Winelanders getting a reputation for missing big chances in front of goal.

In their 18 matches to date this season, they have scored just 18 - with top goalscorer Ashley du Preez netting five times and Judas Moseamedi next best with three.

DEMANDS: Coach Steve Barker

Having brought in Venezuelan attacker Juan Carlos Ortiz last month to add more threat in attack, Barker is hoping for goals today.

He says: “We have to make sure that we start creating and scoring more of our chances, having scored only 18 goals in 18 matches.

“We need to pitch against Swallows.”

In today’s other PSL clash, Orlando Pirates host Golden Arrows at 7.30pm.

[email protected]