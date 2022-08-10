Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has challenged his new-look side to break their PSL victory duck against Orlando Pirates in their 7.30pm Danie Craven clash on Wednesday night. The Maroons could only manage a goalless draw at Marumo Gallants at the weekend, with six of his new signings making their debut.

But Barker did miss his experienced new defenders in Lasse Sobiech and Vusi Sibiya through injury and could still be without them on Wednesday night. WAITING GAME: Stellies’ Vusi Sibiya However, he says of his newbies: “I’m really pleased with our new signings who played at the weekend. “And they will only get better once the team starts gelling and the combinations improve.

Turning to his rivals tonight, Barker is wary of Bucs, who have also made massive changes over the off-season. The Sowetans brought in new Spanish coach Jose Riviero and a host of players.

And Barker is particularly impressed by their new defensive additions, Tapelo Xoki and Nkosinathi Sibisi, who starred in a 1-0 over Swallows at the weekend.

He says: "They come off a win and will want to take that momentum into Wednesday night. "But at the same time, we have to impose ourselves. It's our home game.