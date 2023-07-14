Both arrived on free transfers after their contracts ran out at Maritzburg United and Baroka FC, respectively.

Stellenbosch FC confirmed two new signings within 24 hours on Thursday, unveiling defender Thabo Moloisane and goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke.

Coach Steve Barker says of 24-year-old centreback Moloisane: “He is an underrated footballer who will flourish and develop into a really top centreback with us at the club, with the added benefit of his versatility.”

We are delighted to announce that the club has completed the signing of former South Africa youth international Thabo Moloisane.#StellenboschFC 🍇 — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) July 13, 2023

Masuluke, 30, is famous for scoring a 2017 Puskas Award-nominated bicycle goal winner against Orlando Pirates.

🗣️ “As a club, we always want to have competitiveness and depth in all of our positions, and adding Oscarine to our goalkeeping department provides that..."



Read what coach Steve Barker had to say following the club's acquisition of Oscarine Masuluke. #StellenboschFC 🍇 — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) July 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Stellies are in a battle to hold on to midfield general Sibongiseni “Ox” Mthethwa, with AmaZulu hunting the Bafana Bafana star.