Stellenbosch FC confirmed two new signings within 24 hours on Thursday, unveiling defender Thabo Moloisane and goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke.
Both arrived on free transfers after their contracts ran out at Maritzburg United and Baroka FC, respectively.
Coach Steve Barker says of 24-year-old centreback Moloisane: “He is an underrated footballer who will flourish and develop into a really top centreback with us at the club, with the added benefit of his versatility.”
We are delighted to announce that the club has completed the signing of former South Africa youth international Thabo Moloisane.#StellenboschFC 🍇— Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) July 13, 2023
Masuluke, 30, is famous for scoring a 2017 Puskas Award-nominated bicycle goal winner against Orlando Pirates.
🗣️ “As a club, we always want to have competitiveness and depth in all of our positions, and adding Oscarine to our goalkeeping department provides that..."— Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) July 13, 2023
Read what coach Steve Barker had to say following the club's acquisition of Oscarine Masuluke. #StellenboschFC 🍇
Meanwhile, Stellies are in a battle to hold on to midfield general Sibongiseni “Ox” Mthethwa, with AmaZulu hunting the Bafana Bafana star.
Usuthu assistant coach Siboniso Vilakazi tells SABC Sport: “He is one of the players we are interested in… management are dealing with it.”