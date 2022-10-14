Stellenbosch go to Golden Arrows tonight at 7.30pm determined to bounce back from their disappointing 3-1 PSL defeat to Kaizer Chiefs last Sunday. The Citizens gave away three penalties, which were all converted by Caleb Bimenyimana.

And goalkeeper Sage Stephens says they will have to be tougher to beat at the Princess Magogo Stadium. After conceding a hattrick from the spot, the Maroons’ No.1 says: “I’m not necessarily looking for a quieter match, more importantly we need to bounce back. “Our targets are set and this game at Arrows is a must-win for us.”

Stellies, currently in sixth on the log with 13 points after 10 games, are looking to put some daylight between themselves and Arrows, just two points and two places off them to maintain their top-eight position. But with captain Rafiq de Goede suspended after his red card against Chiefs, Stephens has called his defence be suinig. He adds: “With Rafa out of defence, it’s a big loss and it’s a stumbling block. But whoever the coach [Steve Barker] picks in defence will hopefully step up.

“We need to be tighter at the back and tougher to beat, like we were last season.” Other PSL weekend fixtures Friday: Pirates v AmaZulu (7.30pm).