The South African football fraternity has been hit with sad news after it was reported that Stellenbosch FC midfielder Oshwin Andries was reportedly murdered on Saturday. According to reports, the 19-year-old Andries, who was also the captain of the national U20 team, died after he was stabbed.

Till we meet again💔 pic.twitter.com/noDM9ecLO7 — Lee Langeveldt (@LeeLangeveldt) February 4, 2023 Andries, who was born in Stellenbosch, featured eight times for his club in the DStv Premiership as he was starting to make his name in the game. He scored his first goal in a 3-1 win over Royal AM, and was said to have a bright future in the game.

Andries wasn’t involved in Stellenbosch FC’s 2-1 win over Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday. Confirming his passing, Stellies issued a statement saying: “It is with deep sadness that Stellenbosch F.C. has learned of the untimely passing of promising young defender, Oshwin Andries. “The Club is not in a position to provide further information at this stage and asks that his family’s privacy is respected in this difficult time of bereavement.

Andries was a gifted young footballer who graduated from the SFC Academy to make his professional debut at the age of 18. “His presence, both on the pitch and off it, will be sorely missed. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Stellenbosch F.C. are with his family, friends and loved ones,” the statement added. The club also said that a further statement will follow in due course.