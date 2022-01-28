Steve Barker is hoping his Mother City stars stiek uit again when they represent Coastal United in the Compact Cup final tomorrow.

United take on Warriors in the 2.30pm showdown at FNB Stadium for the title, after Amabutho and Dinaledi play off for third and fourth at 11.15am.

Barker saw his fan-voted stars outshine Dinaledi last week in Durban with a 3-0 win to qualify for the decider.

The Stellenbosch coach watched as his club’s ace striker Ashley du Preez, Cape Town City defender Taariq Fielies and City teen sensation Luphumlo “Kaka” Sifumba scored the goals.

Barker reserved special praise for 16-year-old Sifumba, who came off the bench to seal the deal.

The coach says: “It’s a great experience for the youngsters. Mdu Shabalala and Luphumlo Sifumba seized that opportunity. Their maturity and quality will be great for South African football.”

He’ll be hoping for more of the same this weekend, having clicked as a group last week already.

Coastal United captain and Citizens midfielder Thabo Nodada says his players will give their alles again to make the fans who voted for them happy.

He says: “It is important for us to give the fans the respect that they deserve and this can only be through displaying good performances.

“All the players that have been selected are here because fans made the effort of voting.”

[email protected]