Experienced Lasse Sobiech joins the Maroons on a free transfer after being released from Darmstadt 98 at the end of the last season.

Stellenbosch have recruited a 31-year-old defender from the Bundesliga second division.

Sobiech started his professional career under current Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who promoted the then U21 Germany international to his Borussia Dortmund side in the 2010/11 season.

@StellenboschFC have signed German defender Lasse Sobiech (31) his last club was SV Darmstadt 98 in the second tier of German football. #DSTVPREMIERSHIP 🍇 pic.twitter.com/9jkvWBbyZ2 — Diski Style (@Diski_Style_) June 28, 2022

But he never made an appearance as Klopp relied on other youngsters that campaign - including fellow rookies Robert Lewandowski, Shinji Kagawa and Lukasz Piszczek.

Following loan spells, he was picked up by Hamburg after Dortmund were beaten in the 2013 Champions League final by Bayern Munich.