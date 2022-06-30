Stellenbosch have recruited a 31-year-old defender from the Bundesliga second division.
Experienced Lasse Sobiech joins the Maroons on a free transfer after being released from Darmstadt 98 at the end of the last season.
Sobiech started his professional career under current Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who promoted the then U21 Germany international to his Borussia Dortmund side in the 2010/11 season.
@StellenboschFC have signed German defender Lasse Sobiech (31) his last club was SV Darmstadt 98 in the second tier of German football. #DSTVPREMIERSHIP 🍇 pic.twitter.com/9jkvWBbyZ2— Diski Style (@Diski_Style_) June 28, 2022
But he never made an appearance as Klopp relied on other youngsters that campaign - including fellow rookies Robert Lewandowski, Shinji Kagawa and Lukasz Piszczek.
Following loan spells, he was picked up by Hamburg after Dortmund were beaten in the 2013 Champions League final by Bayern Munich.
The 1.96cm defender also turned out for St Pauli and FC Koln in Germany, Mouscron in Belgium and Swiss club FC Zurich.
Sobiech isn’t the only foreign player brought in by Stellies, with the Daily Voice learning that they have also signed 24-year-old DR Congo winger William Likuta.
The Bolanders are set to unveil their new signings next week, with the club returning for pre-season this week.
NEW SIGNINGS— #UNPLAYABLE (@UnplayableZA) June 24, 2022
(By Stellenbosch so far)
1. Nhlanhla Mgaga (Baroka)
2. William Likuta (Motema Pembe)
3. Vusi Sibiya (Baroka)
4. Sinethemba Mngomezulu (TS Galaxy)#PSLTransfers #UNPLAYABLE pic.twitter.com/ahOsur6hPT
Among the new faces will be forward Nhlanhla Mgaga and defender Vusi Sibiya, who arrive from Baroka, former TS Galaxy duo striker Sinethemba Mngomezulu and midfielder Sihle Nduli.
In addition, Stellies will promote four youngsters from their Diski Challenge-winning squad.
Midfield duo Oshwin Andries and Lance Weaver make the step up alongside versatile left-sided defender Liam de Kock and winger Devin Titus.
Thank you Robyn!#SFC confirm that Johannes's contract for the 22-23 season will not be renewed.— Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) June 29, 2022
We'd like to thank our former Club Captain for his incredible service during his time at #SFC and we wish Robyn all the best in his future. #StellenboschFC #ProudlyStellenbosch 🍇 pic.twitter.com/CZt2Gt1bRT
Stellies on Wednesday said farewell to Kaapse veterans Granwald Scott, Robyn Johannes, Waseem Isaacs, defender Sibusiso Mthethwa and foreigners Nathan Sinkala and Stanley Dimgba.
RELEASED— #UNPLAYABLE (@UnplayableZA) June 30, 2022
The players that have parted ways with @StellenboschFC.
1. Stanley Dimgba
2. Waseem Isaacs
3. Robyn Johannes
4. Granwald Scott
5. Nathan Sinkala
6. Marc van Heerden
7. Sibusiso Mthethwa #UNPLAYABLE pic.twitter.com/3O6e3FLj74