New-look Arsenal will look to fire the first shots in the battle for the Premier League top four when they go to Crystal Palace at 9pm on Friday. Mikel Arteta’s Gunners have looked impressive in pre-season, winning all their games, with former Manchester City hitman Gabriel Jesus adding much-needed firepower - with seven goals in five matches.

Jesus and his new teammates will face a stiff test against Gunners legend Patrick Vieira’s Eagles, who gave them a 3-0 pak when they met in this fixture last season in April. HONGER: Roberto Firmino The Prem action will continue on Saturday with six more fixtures, with last season’s runners-up Liverpool kicking off a potential title bid at Fulham. Having fallen short of an unprecedented quadruple by a single point to eventual Prem champions Manchester City, Reds ace Roberto Firmino warns they are going for alles again.

The Brazilian says: “We will compete for all four, but it depends on the work we do and how we progress. Our focus is to compete in and win all four competitions.” SERIOUS: United coach Erik ten Hag Last term’s third and fourth-placed sides Chelsea and Tottenham will look for fast starts against Everton and Southampton respectively on Saturday night. Then on Sunday, champs City and their neighbours United will ruk die ding on Super Sunday.

Not long to go, Reds 🤞#MUFC || #MUNBHA — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 3, 2022 New United boss Erik ten Hag and his Kaapse assistant Benni McCarthy will host Brighton in the 3pm game as they look to ruk their Red Devils reg and get back amongst the big dogs after finishing sixth last season. Champions City close out the weekend's action at West Ham. Not long now! @premierleague 🔜#ManCity pic.twitter.com/Gho8H78CPJ — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 4, 2022

Champions City close out the weekend’s action at West Ham. 🫧![CDATA[]]>🔜#WHUMCI pic.twitter.com/jIoOKrRb1b — West Ham United (@WestHam) August 4, 2022 Prem weekend fixtures Saturday

Fulham v Liverpool (1.30pm), Newcastle v Forest (4pm), Leeds v Wolves (4pm), Tottenham v Southampton (4pm), Bournemouth v Aston Villa (4pm), Everton v Chelsea (6.30pm) Sunday Leicester v Brentford (3pm), Man United v Brighton (3pm)