Cape Town All Stars will go into the international break thinking of what might have been had they done what they set out to do.

Igugu leKapa occupy fourth place, but will feel they should be at least third had they won all their home games this year as per plan.

All Stars were on a 15-game run without defeat before their surprise 2-1 defeat at home against Platinum City Rovers last week Tuesday.

They dusted themselves off and won Friday's clash against Uthongathi to stay in contention and assistant coach Gareth Ncaca is hopeful they can still go all the way.

He says: “The title race has its twists and turns. “We’ve learnt our lesson about the title race and I think we bounced back very well on Friday.

“We have to try again and find another run of form and put pressure on our rivals. Somebody will slip up like we did, and we must take full advantage.”

Cape Town Spurs had done the neighbourly thing by defeating third-placed JDR Stars 3-2 in Soshanguve on Wednesday, which was All Stars' chance to overtake them.

They couldn't make it two in a row, falling to a 1-0 loss away against City Rovers in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

Spurs are not yet safe from the relegation threat in 12th place, with only four points between them and danger.

There's a lot to think about for Shaun Bartlett's men there at Ikamva.

