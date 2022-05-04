Academy graduate Jesse Lingard is bedonnerd after he was denied the kans to say goodbye to Manchester United fans. Lingard, who joined United at the age of seven in 2000, is in the final year of his contract and was left on the bench in what could be his final act as a Red Devil at Old Trafford as United ran out 3-0 Premier League winners over Brentford on Monday night.

To make his hartjie even seerder, the likes of Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Edinson Cavani – all of whom whose contracts also expire at the end of the season – were clapped off in the last home game of the season. GRAND SEND-OFF: Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata Lingard, though, had to watch from the dugout as Bruno Fernandes put the Red Devils 1-0 after nine minutes with his 50th goal for the club – a thumping volley from an Anthony Elanga cutback. Cristiano Ronaldo then won and scored a penalty on the hour-mark before Raphael Varane capped the night with his maiden United goal, hooking in at a corner in the 72nd-minute to leave the struggling giants five points off fourth place with just two games to play.

That’s when interim coach Ralf Rangnick made a string of changes, bringing on Fred for Matic, Cavani for Elanga and Phil Jones for Mata. APOLOGETIC: Ralf Rangnick Explaining why he overlooked 29-year-old forward Lingard, Rangnick says: “As you know for personal family reasons, he didn’t train a lot. “[It] was one of those nights where I would have loved five substitutes for other players.

“But then I had to decide between substituting and bringing on him or Edinson Cavani and that’s why I decided to play Edinson.” Lingard’s brother, Louie Scott, was bitterbek that his broertjie didn’t get to make a final home appearance. He wrote on Instagram: “20 years of blood sweat and tears, 4 domestic trophies, 3 cup final goal, not even a farewell.