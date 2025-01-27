BY VOICE SPORTS TEAM ANGE Postecoglou admits he doesn't know if he will avoid the sack after Tottenham hit a new “low” with a dismal 2-1 defeat against struggling Leicester on Sunday.

Postecoglou’s span crashed to a sixth defeat from their last seven Premier League matches to increase the pressure on the under-fire Australian. Richarlison’s 33rd-minute header gave Tottenham hope of a first top-flight win since 15 December. But Jamie Vardy levelled for Leicester less than 60 seconds after half-time before Bilal El Khannouss fired the winner four minutes later.

Furious Tottenham fans called for chairman Daniel Levy to quit throughout the match, while boos greeted full-time whistle after Postecoglou was jeered for substituting Richarlison. Tottenham are languishing in 15th place, just eight points above the relegation zone. IN THE FIRING LINE: Ange Postecoglou Postecoglou claimed his injury-hit squad - deprived of 10 players at present - are still behind him, but the former Celtic boss conceded he could not guarantee he would still be around when the walking wounded eventually return.

Postecoglou says: “Who knows? I reckon there is probably a fair chunk that will say ‘no’. “When you are the manager of a football club, you can be very vulnerable and isolated. I don’t feel that. I feel like this group of players, not for me, are giving everything for the club. I have a group of staff that is really committed. I focus on that.” A 3-2 win at Hoffenheim in the Europa League on Thursday kept Tottenham on track for the last 16, while they hold a 1-0 lead in the League Cup semi-final against Liverpool ahead of the second leg at Anfield next week.