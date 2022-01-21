Tottenham will be out to show their new kanniedood attitude as they look for revenge against Chelsea and end their London derby rivals’ Premier League title hopes for good.

Spurs are buzzing off a sensational late comeback win at Leicester on Wednesday, with substitute Steven Bergwijn scoring in the sixth and seventh minute of injury time to win 3-2.

And having been klapped by the Blues 3-0 over two legs in the League Cup semifinal, Spurs have the gees to heap even more misery on a Chelsea side who have won just one of their last five league games and fallen 12 points behind leaders Manchester City, having played one game more.

Boss Antonio Conte’s Spurs also have the chance to close the gap to the third-placed Blues to five points with a volle four games in hand on his former club.

Conte says of his manne’s morale: “For us it’s very important to improve our confidence, to improve our belief, to win also in this way and to show that you have great resilience.

“My players didn’t want… to accept the defeat. For me it was important to see this on the pitch.”

Meanwhile, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel hopes that the mini-break his manne have had since a damaging eighth draw of the campaign Brighton on Tuesday will help his stars regain some krag.

He says: “We need to recharge the batteries, disconnect. This is my feeling and it’s why I give the players two days off.

“We will prepare for two days, use Friday and Saturday to prepare for Sunday.”

WEEKEND PREM FIXTURES

Tonight: Watford v Norwich (10pm).

Tomorrow: Everton v Aston Villa (2.30pm), Man United v West Ham, Brentford v Wolves, Leeds v Newcastle (all 5pm), Southampton v Manchester City (7.30pm).

Sunday: Crystal Palace v Liverpool, Arsenal v Burnley, Leicester v Brighton (all 4pm).

Chelsea v Tottenham (6.30pm).

