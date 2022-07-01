Tottenham have landed Everton’s Brazil striker Richarlison on an initial £50m deal, with an £10m in add-ons.
Signed by the Toffees from Watford for £40m in 2018, the Hornets are owned 10 percent of the fee and the transfer will go through once the 25-year-old passes his medical in his homeland.
Tottenham have signed Richarlison on a permanent deal, here we go! First part of paperworks now signed with Everton, after full agreement on personal terms. 🚨⚪️🇧![CDATA[]]>🇷 #THFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2022
Fee will be £50m guaranteed plus add-ons. Richarlison, on his way for medical tests in Brasil. Done deal. pic.twitter.com/r5zFOJPK1f
Spurs are also expected to close a season-long deal for 27-year-old France defender Clement Lenglet from Barcelona.
Meanwhile, Manchester United’s move for Barca midfielder Frenkie de Jong has reportedly hit a snag.
While the clubs have agreed a £73m fee for the Dutch star, Spanish media claims that he doesn’t smaak to leave Champions League-qualified Barcelona for Old Trafford, where he will have to settle for Europa League football.
In other transfer news, West Ham are reportedly ready to activate the £34m release clause for Villarreal’s Holland forward Arnaut Danjuma.
Danjuma’s camp remain ‘relaxed’ as player would be happy to continue at Villarreal next year if no agreement will be found. 🔴 #WHUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2022
West Ham were ready to pay €40m, but far away on personal terms.
Moyes, focused on top target Broja [no decision by Tuchel yet] and Lingard. pic.twitter.com/8Q5j86Ohlh