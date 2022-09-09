Spurs ysters Harry Kane and Hueng-Min Son have warned Manchester City that their new partner in crime, Richarlison, is coming for them.
Tottenham travel to the Etihad Stadium tomorrow at 6.30pm for what promises to be the Premier League match of the weekend, with new signing Richarlison finally getting his first goals for the club in their 2-0 Champions League win over Marseille on Wednesday night.
And after bagging a brace, both Kane and Son, who play in a three-man attack alongside Richarlison, took to social media to warn City.
Kane tweets: “Congratulations on your first Tottenham goals... More to come.”
Congratulations on your first Tottenham goals @richarlison97. More to come. Great result to start the group! 💪⚽️ pic.twitter.com/WYUMi5d8cI— Harry Kane (@HKane) September 7, 2022
Son writes in a post on Instagram alongside a picture of him and Richarlison with the latter’s Man of the Match trophy: “Special nights for special players!”
Spurs will be hoping their driemanskap have enough skietgoed to out-shoot City’s Erling Haaland, who has already scored 12 goals in seven outings for his new club.
Weekend Prem fixtures
Saturday: Fulham v Chelsea (1.30pm), Liverpool v Wolves, Bournemouth v Brighton, Leicester v Aston Villa, Southampton v Brentford (all 4pm), Man City v Tottenham (6.30pm).
Sunday: Arsenal v Everton, West Ham v Newcastle (both 3pm), C. Palace v Man United (5.30pm).