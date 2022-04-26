Mauricio Pochettino and Antonio Conte are reportedly set to trade places in a sensational managerial merry-go-round.

Pochettino is expected to get the sack from Paris St Germain despite the club clinching the Ligue 1 title at the weekend.

But it’s the Champions League title they really wanted and Poch and his bosses are ready to part ways.

And according to French newspaper Le Parisien, Tottenham coach Conte is keen to offer his services to lead a squad studded by stars like Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to European glory.

AMBITION: Antonio Conte

To add even more drama, the UK’s Daily Express claims that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has been trying to convince Pochettino to return to north London after firing the Argentinian after a poor start to the 2019/20 season.

Poch is desperate to leave Paris, after reportedly also being snubbed at the last minute by Manchester United for Erik Ten Hag as their new permanent coach.

