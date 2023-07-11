Tottenham Hotspur are in a battle to keep star man Harry Kane, with Bayern Munich on Monday launching a second bid for their record goalscorer. After having a bid of £60m plus add-ons rejected last month, Bayern came back with an improved offer of £70m this week.

But Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will in all likelihood demand more as he looks to buy more time to convince Kane to stay beyond the end of his contract – which expires at the end of next season. New coach Ange Postecoglu says of Kane’s future: “I haven’t had any assurances and I wouldn’t expect any. With these type of situations you’re never dealing with certainties. Harry is part of the squad and looking forward to being back.” Kane isn’t the only groot naam striker in rivals’ sights, with Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe being linked to Liverpool.

With Mbappe’s contract up next June and the player refusing to sign a new contract, PSG are effectively forced to sell. While Real Madrid are rumoured to be the France star’s preferred club, the Reds are reportedly still skarrelling for a £171m bid. Romelu Lukaku, meanwhile, is keen to stay at Inter Milan following his loan from Chelsea last season, with the Nerazzurri offering £30m to make the move vas.