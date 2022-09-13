Tottenham defender Eric Dier says it’s vital they keep a clean sheet when they head to Sporting Lisbon for Tuesday’s 6.45pm Champions League Group D clash. Spurs are out to secure a second-straight shutout after beating Marseille 2-0 in last week’s opening match.

It's matchday



🆚 Sporting Clube de Portugal

🏟 José Alvalade Stadium

🏆 UEFA Champions League

⏱ 5.45pm

#️⃣ #SPOTOT pic.twitter.com/ZXwo7XCFCZ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 13, 2022 And Dier says: “It’s something we always talk to each other about, as defenders, if we keep a clean sheet, these guys [the attack] will create chances and score goals. “So, we have to keep doing that and if we do, we’ll win matches.” Dier and his defensive partners will have to be extra stingy with his ex-Spurs teammate Marcus Edwards on fire in Lisbon.