Spurs got a favourable draw to play against last season’s promotion contenders Amatuks at their home Athlone Stadium.

The Nedbank Cup is a stage where underdogs can cause some damage, earning the nickname “David vs Goliath”.

Rudzani Thobo of Venda Football Academy

This should be a major motivating factor for the Urban Warriors who need to show

Mzansi that they mean business this year.