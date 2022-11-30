The much-anticipated Nedbank Cup journey begins for Cape Town Spurs.
Spurs got a favourable draw to play against last season’s promotion contenders Amatuks at their home Athlone Stadium.
The Nedbank Cup is a stage where underdogs can cause some damage, earning the nickname “David vs Goliath”.
This should be a major motivating factor for the Urban Warriors who need to show
Mzansi that they mean business this year.
Eight teams will progress from the Motsepe Foundation Championship, hopefully
the Warriors will be able to join local Cape side Clarewood JPM FC in the last 32.
Clarewood recently entered into partnership with Turkish Superlig Club Antalyaspor, so they are a side with a lot of ambitions as well.