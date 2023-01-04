Cape Town Spurs will begin 2023 with a Nedbank Cup preliminary round against AmaTuks at Athlone Stadium on Friday at 3pm. The round serves as the NFD’s qualifiers for the prestigious national title where the winner winner earns a spot in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The tournament has been given the ‘David vs Goliath’ tag, as it has proven to be a platform where many giants have fallen. As a club that has rebuilt itself, Spurs can benefit from this kind of platform as it could serve as a reintroduction of some sorts. With the Urban Warriors at home, they can afford to throw everything at the University of Pretoria and take some risks to get the win.

They have to come out so that they have something to work with when the Motsepe Foundation Championship resumes next week. It’s time to step up: CT Spurs in training Their priority is winning promotion, while it might be a good thing to progress in the cup tournament, it could also be a distraction to the ultimate goal of moving up to the Premiership. They are currently in fifth place with a game in hand on their next opponents Nathi Lions who occupy the playoff spot in third place.