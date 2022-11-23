Cape Town Spurs are officially on their mid-season break and looking good to make a challenge for promotion when the league resumes after the World Cup. After 11 matches of the 2022/23 Motsepe Foundation Championship campaign, the Urban Warriors are sitting fifth with a four-point difference between themselves and third place, which is the last playoff place.

Head coach Shaun Bartlett reunited with some of his former Bafana Bafana teammates Mark Williams and Mark Fish in Sun City at the inaugural Gary and Vivienne Player Invitational. The team charity golf day is played over two days at the Lost City Golf Course and raised over R3 million for golf legend’s Blair Atholl Pre-Primary School that he founded with his late wife. Mixing with the greats: Charity golf day A count-out determined the overall winners, which were Bafana legend and fan-favourite Fiiiiiiiiish and his team which included Sunshine Tour professional Brooklin Bailey, and businessmen Anthony Phillips and Ashok Pundit.