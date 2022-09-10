The Springbok Women's Sevens side fell short in their Rugby World Cup Sevens Challenge Cup quarter-final clash against Japan at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. The South Africans lost 14-12 on day two of the three-day event.

Paul Delport's side ran in tries through Nadine Roos and Sizo Solontsi and held a 12-5 lead at half time. While they camped just outside Japan’s try line late in the game, they couldn't manage what would have been a match-winning score. The SA Women had their chances in the game, but their execution cost them at times.

The Springboks Women’s Seven team lose their #RWC7s Challenge quarter-final clash against Japan 12-14.



Brenden Nel previews what’s to come on day 2 ✍ — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) September 10, 2022 A converted counter attack try from the second half restart by Japan saw them take a 14-12 lead, with the score not changing again in the contest. The South Africans were beaten 29-0 by France on Friday, and will be in action again at 3.27pm on Saturday, when they take on Colombia in a 13th/16th place play-off. The Blitzboks, meanwhile, play their quarter-final against Ireland at 10:33pm on Saturday night.