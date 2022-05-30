Leading 17-0 against the Aussies at one stage, coach Neil Powell’s South Africa cracked alweer to lose in their third quarterfinal match in the last four tournaments as Oz bounced back to win the clash 21-17.

The Blitzboks disappointed their fans again on Sunday, getting knocked out at the quarterfinal stage of the London Sevens tournament by Australia.

SA then went on to finish the tournament in fifth place, after beating Ireland 14-5 in the fifth-place final.

It was the second time in the tournament that they managed to beat the Irish, also getting the better of them in the pool stage where SA finished unbeaten on the first day after also beating Argentina and Kenya.

South Africa, though, are still at the top of the series standings heading into the final round in Los Angeles in August.