Few stories resonate with mense quite like those drawn from real-life experiences, and Malikah Hamza’s upcoming book, “Malikah the Girl Who Loves Sport,” is certainly one of them. This vibrant children’s book is set to debut on Wednesday, 13 November 2024, at the V&A Waterfront.

It promises to take readers on a joyful journey through Malikah’s adventures in sports, showcasing a blend of challenges, victories, and her unyielding spirit. Written by Darryl Earl David and inspired by her father, Boebie Hamza, the book stands out for its authentic storytelling. Each chapter provides insight not only into the physical aspects of sports, but also the emotional depth that comes with them.

For the love of the game: Malikah played in it all. Picture: supplied Boebie says this swimming-themed book is the first instalment in a series that will explore Malikah’s athletic journey, highlighting her early experiences in golf, soccer, and cricket, where she truly excelled. “The story is a true story, we wanted to take it from the beginning how it started,” he says. “If you look at the cover, it's multi-coded. We tell kids to play whatever sports you want to, don't limit yourself to one sport at a very early age.”

At just 20-years -old, Malikah, a sports prodigy from Kensington, is also making her mark as an international competitor. She has already made waves in the hockey arena, netting nearly 2 000 career goals in Germany, and earning a spot on South Africa's National Hockey team for the 2025 World Cup. Malikah hopes her her books will ignite a similar passion in young readers, illustrating how sports can transform lives.