Western Province must not get carried away by their form in CSA’s domestic 1Day Challenge Cup, warns fast bowler Nandre Burger. The 27-year-old and his teammates have been on fire in the tournament to date, winning their first four matches to comfortably top the log.

As they gear up to face the winless Warriors at St George’s Park at 1pm today, Burger says they musn’t be overconfident. Instead, he suggests they push the restart button and build from scratch, trusting their processes in the process. Burger explains: “You always search for complete team performances and we’re in a good run of form at the momentum.

“But it’s something we shouldn’t take for granted. Every day we have to go back to the processes and reset. Everyone is understanding their roles and are executing their plans, so we’ll just take it game by game, day by day.” Burger and the rest of Province’s bowling attack have been breathing fire to date, Blitzing out the Knights for 160, North West for 172 and the Titans for 157 in their last three games. With spinner George Linde leading the wicket-takers’ list with 10 scalps, Burger with six is also in the top 10.