Boland flyer Shilton van Wyk can’t wait to help the Blitzboks return to winning ways in the Vancouver Sevens this weekend.

The current World Series champs lost three matches in a row in Singapore last weekend, having entered the tournament on a 36-match winning streak.

One of three injury replacements in the squad for this weekend’s event, Van Wyk, who made the Dream Team in Dubai last year, says: “I loved every minute of the two Dubai events and realised how special it is to be playing for your country on the world stage and amongst such a wonderful group of guys.

“Sadly I missed out the next tournaments due to injury, but I am raring to go in Vancouver. I hope to bring energy to the squad, as the guys are disappointed about the performances in Singapore.”

