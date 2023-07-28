Schoenmaker, the Olympic champion, touched the wall in 2min, 20.80sec to finish ahead of American Lilly King in 2:21.23 and Tes Schouten of the Netherlands in 2:21.63.

South Africa’sTatjana Schoenmaker won the women's 200m breaststroke title at swimming's world championships on Friday.

"I really just went into this race just having fun racing," said Schoenmaker, who won silver in the 100m breaststroke earlier in the week.

"We're racing some of the world's best."

Schoenmaker went into the race with the fastest time in the semi-finals.