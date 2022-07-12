After wiping the floor with England, Ireland and France in Pool A in the U20 Summer Series, South Africa U20 coach Bafana Nhleko warns Wales ahead of tonight’s final that they ain’t seen nothing yet.
Captain Sacha Mngomezulu and his teammates will kick off their hunt for gold in Treviso in Italy at 9pm against a Wales team that also finished their unbeaten in Pool B after three matches.
💥 "Massive test" awaits the Junior Boks in their #U20SummerSeries final against Wales on Tuesday - more here: https://t.co/HxgQm9nLyx#BuildingBoks pic.twitter.com/ysPGdEQAym— Junior Springboks (@JuniorBoks) July 7, 2022
Nhleko says: “While we’ve managed to win three games, there is a feeling within the group that we have not played to our true potential.
“We have a sharp focus on getting our detail right, because if we do that then I believe we can increase our intensity and accuracy.
“Wales are a very well coached and tactically astute side and they showed their big-match temperament by beating a good Italian team in front of their home fans.”
Our boys stretching before the early evening @JuniorBoks training session in Verona.— Junior Springboks (@JuniorBoks) July 9, 2022
🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🏉#BuildingBoks #SummerSeries pic.twitter.com/s2QMxDXi4T
He adds: “We know what they will bring – they have a formidable team, a good kicking game and serious pace out wide – so our defensive effort will have to be top-class on the day and we must take our opportunities on attack.
“However, we have prepared well and are looking forward to the game. The boys are in a good space and they see this game as another opportunity for an improved performance.”
🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 Junior Bok pack tweaked for #U20SummerSeries decider against Wales in Treviso on Tuesday night - team announcement: https://t.co/xmyVpvmFxS#BuildingBoks pic.twitter.com/7RqiHu36Fn— Junior Springboks (@JuniorBoks) July 11, 2022
Junior Boks starting XV: 15 Donovan Don, 14 Katlego Letebele, 13 Ethan James, 12 Suleiman Hartzenberg, 11 Imad Khan, 10 Sacha Mngomezulu (captain), 9 Nico Steyn, 8 Louw Nel, 7 Ruan Venter, 6 Paul de Villiers, 5 Reinhardt Ludwig, 4 Connor Evans, 3 Corne Weilbach, 2 Lukhanyo Vokozela and 1 Corné Lavagna.