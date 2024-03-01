The 2024 season has not yet kicked off, but we’ve already seen a number of twists and turns heading into Saturday’s 5pm campaign-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. Among the off-field esse, Lewis Hamilton announced that this will be his final term in the colours of Mercedes - the 39-year-old will rev his engine for Ferrari next season.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner finally got his car back on track and will lead his team after he was cleared of allegations of inappropriate behaviour made by a female colleague. Formula One F1 - Bahrain Grand Prix - Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain - February 28, 2024 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed All the off-field drama aside, tomorrow’s race kicks off a record 24-race Formula One season. Hamilton reckons it’s te veel, saying: “We are on the limit already, maybe already over it, but I think we just have to be conscious of quality versus quantity.”

Introducing your 2024 opening titles 🙌 #BahrainGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/aletZnSlaG — Formula 1 (@F1) February 29, 2024 Defending champions Max Verstappen agrees and says: “I know and I’ve said it before, this is not sustainable…” While it’s a marathon season and not a sprint, all 20 drivers lining up tomorrow will be looking to get out of the blocks first. "It’s a shock to see us where we are. We’ll take it for now but we can’t get ahead of ourselves"



