Proteas legend Allan Donald is plotting the South African national team’s downfall in the upcoming three-ODI, two-Test series against Bangladesh.

The White Lightning, who took 330 Test wickets in 72 matches and claimed 272 scalps in 164 ODI outings for the Proteas, joined former Proteas coach and fellow SA-born mentor Russell Domingo’s Tigers coaching staff from the Knights last week.

His first assignment is against the country of his birth, with Donald telling Cricbuzz that he couldn’t pass on the chance to get back into international cricket after last being involved with the Australian national team in 2016.

Asked who he is most excited about mentoring, Donald believes 20-year-old Shoriful Islam, who guided Bangladesh to a historic u19 World Cup trophy in 2020, is the one to watch.

Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh scoring 50 runs during the ICC Cricket World Cup Group match between South Africa and Bangladesh at The Oval, London on 02 June 2019.

He was quoted by Bangladesh’s Financial Express as saying: “The [1.9m] tall left arm pacer has huge potential.

“I already talked with Russel [Domingo] about him and watched some of his footage.

“Every team had a fast bowler who symbolised the team. Australia had Glenn McGrath, Pakistan had Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and Waqar Yunus. It is difficult to pick who will be that figure for Bangladesh, but my bet is on Shoriful.”

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s yster allrounder Shakib Al Hasan will be considered for South Africa series after all.

SCHEMING Allan Donald

Days after he claimed he was not in the right headspace for cricket, Al Hasan made a U-turn on his decision not to travel to Mzansi.

Last week he told the Bangladesh Cricket Board that he was “mentally fatigued and physically stressed” and withdrew himself from contention for the South Africa tour after being named to the squad.

The first ODI will be played at Centurion Park on Friday, before moving on to the Wanderers on Sunday and concluding with a third and final 50-over match at Centurion Park.

The first of two Tests starts at Kingsmead at the end of the match, with the tour coming to an end with the final five-day match at St George’s Park next month.

