Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has told his teammates that if they are too nervous to play in a big match, then they are better off staying at home. Xhaka’s brutal assessment of his span comes after Arsenal shot themselves in the foot by going down 2-0 to Newcastle in a pap Premier League performance at St James’ Park on Monday night.

The defeat not only meant the Gunners couldn’t secure fourth place on the log and a spot in next season’s Champions League on the night, but also all but ended their chances of regaining fourth place from aardsvyande Tottenham. With Ben White scoring an own goal and a Bruno Guimaeres strike giving the 12th-placed Toon the win, Arsenal are now two points behind Spurs heading into Sunday’s final round of the season. DISAPPOINTMENT: Mikel Arteta And the only way they can book a Champions League spot now is if Norwich, who are already relegated and laaste on the log, beat Spurs, while the Gunners get the better of Everton.

Xhaka, though, says they can maar vergeet of playing in the Champions League for the first time since the 2017/17 season if they play like they did against Newcastle. He says: “From the first minute to the 90th we didn’t deserve to be on the pitch… “We didn’t do what the game plan was, we were not listening to the coach. What happened was a disaster performance. You don’t deserve to play Champions League or even Europa League [when you play like that].”