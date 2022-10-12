Tottenham ace Heung-Min Son believes he and strike partner Harry Kane just need a bit of luck to skop Eintracht Frankfurt stukkend on Wednesday night (9pm). Ahead of their crucial Champions League Group D showdown in London, Spurs have scored just twice in their last three games and the duo haven’t scored in Europe this season after missing a vrag kanse in their goalless draw at the Germans last week.

With one win in their opening three games, Son and span are level on four points with Frankfurt in a battle between second and third. The match-day four showdown will go a long way to deciding who progresses to the knockouts. Son says of the match: “Everyone knows how important that game is. To be honest we were not happy with the result at Frankfurt.