Ghana are on the verge of becoming the first African country to exit the Qatar World Cup when they tackle South Korea at 3pm today. Pointless and bottom of Group H ahead of their showdown at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, defeat would mean the end of the road for Andre Ayew and his teammates.

Having lost 3-2 to group leaders Portugal in a thriller last week, the Black Stars will be unable to catch the top two in the group if they go down - with Uruguay, who played to a draw with South Korea in their first match - tackling Portugal tonight at 9pm. Kans: Andre Ayew, right And after struggling to keep Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix and Rafael Leao contained, Ghana coach Otto Addo is bang his former Hamburg U19 player Son comes back to burn him. Oddo says: “He plays so well between the lines and he has a great shot - with both feet.

“You never know in youth football, but I backed him for the first team [at Hamburg]. “I’ve always wished him well in his career, but not now.” Meanwhile, fellow Africans Cameroon are also in danger of an early exit in their 12pm Group G clash against Serbia.