ANDRE-HUGO Venter’s childhood was like no other. Son to legendary former Springbok Andre Venter, the Stormers hooker was just a five-years-old when his father was diagnosed with Transverse myelitis, a condition that has kept him confined to a wheelchair ever since.

Bok stars would regularly visit the Venter household and it was almost inevitable that André-Hugo would go on to become a professional rugby player, just like his dad. So what was growing up like for the 23-year-old? André-Hugo answers: “I think growing up you don’t see him as another person, he’s more your dad.

“Most of the rugby stories from his career I normally hear from different people, not him. FORMER BOK: Andre Venter “If you say you remember my dad, I get a nice warm feeling, and I know he contributed in a sense that – he left an impact. “But growing up, guys like Juan Smith would come over and play rugby with me and my dad would always be there sitting and watching on.

“He would always make plans so someone could come over and pass, and kick, and run with me. “I didn’t really understand, growing up, all these names – everybody knew them but I knew them more as family friends and didn’t really have that look of ‘Wow, this is this person or this person’ until I got a bit older and started to realise who they actually were. “To me, they were just very large men, coming from training, looking very tired and now they have to pass a rugby ball with me!”

André-Hugo displayed promising talent from a young age, representing the South African schools team in 2019. He made his Bok debut last year, scoring a try in their 64-21 win over Portugal, an achievement that was very special for him and his bond with his father. He adds: “A lot of people play rugby for a lot of different reasons, nobody is the same.

“Everyone has their own unique reason but for me personally, I play rugby because it’s one of the ways I connect with my dad. “There’s a lot of things we can’t do together – I can’t go play golf with him or whatever. “But rugby is one of those things where I know if I play, I can give him a bit of joy and make him proud in a sense.