West Ham skipper Kurt Zouma is dreaming of winning back-to-back European trophies, but they will have to get past Europa League quarterfinal opponent Bayer Leverkusen first. Having won the Europa Conference League last season and seeing former captain Declan Rice lift the trophy, the Hammers defender is desperate to do the same at the end of the season.

But first, it’s tonight’s 9pm first leg at the Bayer Arena, where coach Xabi Alonso’s manne will be crowned Bundesliga champions for the first time in their history if they beat Werder Bremen. Ahead of the clash, Zouma says: “Getting my hands on the trophy and lifting it would be awesome. It’s something you dream of as a child.” To do that they have to become the first side to beat Leverkusen in all of their 41 outings in all competitions during 2023/24.