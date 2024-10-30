Spain and Manchester City midfielder Rodri won the Ballon d’Or award for the best player in the world on Monday night, beating Brazil’s Vinicius Jr and England’s Jude Bellingham, both of Real Madrid, to the prestigious prize. Rodri, a first-time winner of the award, was instrumental in helping his team win an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League trophy last season.

He was also named best player at this year’s European Championship after Spain lifted a record-extending fourth title. The 28-year-old is the first defensive midfielder to win the Ballon d’Or since Lothar Matthaus and says of winning the top gong: “Today is not a victory for me, it is for Spanish football, for so many players who have not won it and have deserved it, like [Andres] Iniesta, Xavi [Hernandez], Iker [Casillas], Sergio Busquets, so many others. It is for Spanish football and for the figure of the midfielder.” Vinicius, though, was not so happy with the result. With Real Madrid boycotting the event because they had a gevoel he wouldn’t win against Rodri, the Brazilian wrote on social media afterwards: “I will do it 10 times if I have to. They’re not ready.”

VANG ’N PYN: Real’s Vinicius, left Asked what Vinicius meant with his post, his management staff told Reuters that he was referring to his fight against racism and that they believe it was what led to him not winning the award, saying that “the football world is not ready to accept a player who fights against the system”. The 24-year-old Brazilian has been subjected to racial abuse on several occasions in Spain, leading to at least two convictions for racist insults in pioneer cases in the country. Meanwhile, Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams ended in ninth place for the Yashlin Trophy that Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez won for a second successive time.

IN TOP 10: SA’s Rowen Williams BALLON D’OR WINNERS Coach of the Year: Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid) Gerd Muller Award (for top goalscorers): Harry Kane (England / Bayern Munich) and Kylian Mbappe (France / PSG, Real Madrid)

Club of the Year: Real Madrid (Spain) Yashin Trophy (for best goalkeeper): Emiliano Martinez (Argentina / Aston Villa) Kopa Trophy (for best youngster): Lamine Yamal (Spain / Barcelona)