Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams is back innie mix with the national team, as they gear up for back-to-back African Cup of Nations Qualifiers against Congo next month.
Williams missed South Africa’s first two matches against Uganda and South Sudan respectively because of a shoulder injury.
In his absence, Bafana needed late strikes from super-sub Thalente Mbatha in both matches to earn a 2-2 with Uganda at home and then a 3-2 win over South Sudan away.
Fellow SA superstar Percy Tau also missed the first two matches, but was named in the 32-man preliminary squad for the October 11 home match and the return leg for days later.
BAFANA SQUAD v CONGO
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos announces his preliminary squad for the Congo AFCON qualifier matches.....@CastleLagerSA @10bet_ZA @flysaa pic.twitter.com/5trrE60fNL— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) September 24, 2024
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Veli Mothwa, Sipho Chaine.
Defenders: Sydney Mobbie, Bradley Cross, Thapelo Morena, Rushwin Dortley, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau, Thabiso Sesane, Fawaaz Basadien, Siyabonga Ngezana, Grant Kekana.
Midfielder: Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Bathusi Aubaas, Sinoxolo Kwayiba, Luke le Roux, Thalente Mbatha.
Forwards: Tshegofatso Mabasa, Iqraam Rayners, Mihlali Mayambela, Percy Tau, Elias Mokwana, Lyle Foster, Relebohile Mofokeng, Themba Zwane, Devin Titus, Oswin Appollis, Patrick Maswanganyi.