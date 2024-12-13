Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim will be out to druk a drie again against City’s Pep Guardiola in the Premier League’s Manchester derby on Sunday at 6.30pm.

Amorim smashed City 4-1 in his final week in charge of Sporting Lisbon last month and will be looking to repeat the feat this weekend.

In reality, it will be a tough assignment at the Etihad Stadium, with the Red Devils currently in 13th place with 19 points from 15 matches and City in fourth on 27 points.

Amorim, though, is a man on a mission at Old Trafford and says of where he wants to take the club: “I cannot tell you about the vision in just a press conference.