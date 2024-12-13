BY RYAN WILLIAMS
Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim will be out to druk a drie again against City’s Pep Guardiola in the Premier League’s Manchester derby on Sunday at 6.30pm.
Amorim smashed City 4-1 in his final week in charge of Sporting Lisbon last month and will be looking to repeat the feat this weekend.
In reality, it will be a tough assignment at the Etihad Stadium, with the Red Devils currently in 13th place with 19 points from 15 matches and City in fourth on 27 points.
Amorim, though, is a man on a mission at Old Trafford and says of where he wants to take the club: “I cannot tell you about the vision in just a press conference.
“We want to take this club to winning the Premier League and to be an elite club like this club should be.
“In this way we have to make changes because of the context, I don’t know.
“You can change the coach because you do not have the results, so you can have a vision. Sometimes you make a slight change in direction too see the same goal, so this could happen in football and we are focussed on winning the Premier League. That is the main goal of this club.”
United played Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League last night, while City lost 2-0 to Juventus in the Champions League earlier in the week.