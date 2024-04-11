Aston Villa must beat Lille’s Premier League weggooi kinders and a paar stars who have a point to prove if they want take a step closer to a first European trophy in 42 years. Villa won the European Cup in 1982 and will bank on record four-time Europa League-winning coach Unai Emery to guide them past Lille in the Europa Conference League quarterfinals.

Ahead of tonight’s 9pm first leg at Villa Park, they will face former Arsenal goalkeeper Vito Mannone, ex-Manchester United winger Angel Gomes and erstwhile Newcastle midfielder Remy Cabella. They will also have to deal with the threat of blits Canada striker Jonathan David, who has been linked to the Gunners and Chelsea over a potential move. But 24-goal Villan hitman Ollie Watkins is honger to keep his span fighting in Europe, saying: “[It] will be massive for us, from where we’ve come.