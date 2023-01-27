There’s an elephant at the top of the Premier League tree and everyone is wondering when it will crash back down to earth. That elephant, of course, is Arsenal. And the million-dollar question is: Can the Gunners win it?

With half the season still to play, I think it’s still too early to say. Anything can happen in a season. And it usually does. But I think we might get the biggest indicator whether Mikel Arteta and his band of young stars can finish at the top of the tree when the final whistle goes at the end of the season on Friday.

With the fifth best first half points haul in Prem history, the Gunners have set a pace very few teams can live with - perhaps even themselves. They have dropped just seven points and have arguably been the better team even when they didn’t win. But Friday’s FA Cup fourth-round trip to Manchester City, I reckon, could be absolutely massive.

Time to take on Arsenal! 💪#ManCity pic.twitter.com/HYqHsJe6rW — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 27, 2023 Now before I get into what might and not happen, let me clear some things up. Readers who have followed this column since I shed the Dickie September alias will know that I am an Arsenal fan - for 34 years now. And after the heartbreak of seeing the team implode at Tottenham last May with Champions League football there for the taking, I would have been happy with getting that top-four finish this time around.

But now? I guess they have to haal uit en wys. And that’s why I think tonight’s knockout clash at the Etihad Stadium is going to be Arsenal’s biggest test yet. Whether coach Arteta sees it differently, rocking up on the champions’ home turf and giving them a bloedbek is the best way to rattle City ahead of the February 15 league meeting - the first of their potential title-deciding league encounters.

That’s why if I were him, I’d go all out and wys former boss Pep Guardiola wie is kat met die dikste stert. And why not? Like I said before, Arsenal are aan’ie brand after overpowering Manchester United at the death on Sunday

Even Pep has had to admit it. And I don’t think it’s the regular mind games. BENCHMARK: Man City tactician Pep Guardiola. Guardiola respects Arteta too much. Arteta recently opened up on SkySports saying how the former Barcelona boss used to pick his brain for ideas when the former was still Arsenal captain and Pep was already a two-time Champions League winner.

Pep Guardiola says Mikel Arteta would've taken over as Manchester City manager if he left the club 👀 pic.twitter.com/yq5nwClGDG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 26, 2023 In fact, it was Pep who convinced Arteta to retire from playing at 34 and become his right-hand man at City. With Arteta’s side finally playing football according to his vision and City hitting their straps with seven goals in their two games, it’s going to show us if Arsenal can measure up. MASTERMIND: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. So where will the match be won and lost for a Gunners team that has alles to prove against the best team in England over the past five years?

That’s the most intriguing, most unpredictable part about this showdown. Arteta’s team is a warrelwind that encircles teams, pinning them inside their red zone with Ghanaian boss man Thomas Partey, Oleksandr Zinchencko and Ben White for the front five to attack before one of the former can join in. DOMINATING: Midfield general Thomas Partey. What has made them unstoppable to this point is how they manage to target and control spaces to create opportunities for a free man or create one on one duels for the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and the in-form Eddie Nketiah to make it count.

FEAR FACTOR: Bukayo Saka. There are obvious similarities between Pep and Arteta’s teams, but the striking difference right now is that the new kids on the block are looking like top guns. So much so that they have earned a real fear factor. United couldn’t live with them on Sunday. After Marcus Rashford’s rocket opener, there was no panic from captain Martin Odegaard and his troops and they went and took control of the game at 2-1.

COLD AS ICE: Arsenal yster Martin Odegaard. A poor Aaron Ramsdale punch was looped into under the crossbar by Lisandro Martinez to peg them back to 2-2 and then Arsenal hammered down the door. In the end Arsenal had 20 shots inside the area, and United had six all game - that’s what they’re able to do with United just shrinking away. And if they do that against City tonight, I’m pretty sure that elephant in the tree will believe it can fly too.