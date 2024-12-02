Dutchman Justin Kluivert became the first player in Premier League history to score a hattrick of penalties in a single match as Bournemouth beat Wolves 4-2 at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.
The hosts were off to a terrible start when defender Toti Gomes fouled striker Evanilson in the box and forward Kluivert stepped up to calmly convert the penalty, slotting it into the right corner to open the scoring inside three minutes.
However, two minutes later Norwegian forward Jorgen Strand Larsen headed home the equaliser for Wolves only for Bournemouth leftback Milos Kerkez to restore the visitors’ lead in the eighth minute.
A piece of @premierleague history 🥶 pic.twitter.com/VBZyzSjl3x— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) November 30, 2024
Wolves gave away a second penalty in the 18th minute when goalkeeper Jose Sa clipped Evanilson’s ankle, with Kluivert again making no mistake from the spot.
Strand Larsen scored a brace to reduce that deficit in the 69th minute, before the 25-year-old son of Dutch legend Patrick Kluivert stepped up again.
Of klapping a record-breaking hattrick, Kluivert says: “That sounds beautiful [the record]. To go in the history books, that’s amazing, super happy with it.”
Take a closer look at the match ball with the man himself 😍 pic.twitter.com/tVuTKJ7ZgS— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) November 30, 2024