Dutchman Justin Kluivert became the first player in Premier League history to score a hattrick of penalties in a single match as Bournemouth beat Wolves 4-2 at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts were off to a terrible start when defender Toti Gomes fouled striker Evanilson in the box and forward Kluivert stepped up to calmly convert the penalty, slotting it into the right corner to open the scoring inside three minutes.