New Aston Villa boss Unai Emery will be looking to upset Manchester United in his first match in charge at Villa Park this Sunday at 4pm. Taking over the reins from sacked Steven Gerrard, Emery returns to the Premier League with unfinished business after his season and a half at Arsenal ended in November 2019.

With Villa on point above the relegation zone, Emery can spring another shock on United after leading to Villarreal to Europa League glory over the Red Devils in the 2021 final. And his arrival has excited defender Tyrone Mings, who tells The Athletic: “It’s unnerving because it’s not as easy as saying everything is going to be amazing now there's a new manager. “But it's exciting because of what he has done with the Villarreal players and the big results he has achieved.”

Meanwhile, United, who are looking to climb into the top four with a win, will be without Bruno Fernandes, who is suspended after five yellow cards this season. WEEKEND PREM FIXTURES Tomorrow: Leeds v Bournemouth, Forest v Brentford, Wolves v Brighton, Man City v Fulham (all 5pm), Everton v Leicester (7.30pm).