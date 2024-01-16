Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag believes he’s seen the future at Old Trafford and he’s loving it. Despite playing to a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday, United will be happy that both hitmen Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund found the back of the net. Their goals were cancelled out by Richarlison and Rodrigo Bentancur.

The Red Devils’ strikers have come under scrutiny of late, with Hojlund only scoring his first Premier League goal of the season on Boxing Day, while Rashford’s strike was his first at Old Trafford since May last year. Of whether the Englishman is back to the his best, Ten Hag tells MUTV: “We have seen glimpses [of him being back to his best]. The co-operation with Hojlund is growing. The first goal was prepared by Rashford for Hojlund. He also scored a very good goal, so I’m pleased with that. “We are improving and we’ve seen a glimpse of the future with [19-year-old winger Alejandro] Garnacho, [18-year-old midfielder Kobbie] Mainoo [and 20-year-old] Hojlund of course. I’m very pleased players are returning, like [Lisandro] Martinez, Casemiro and [Luke] Shaw. I’m sure we’ll have a strong side.”