Premier League champions Manchester City beat FA Cup winners Manchester United 7-6 on penalties to win the Community Shield at Wembley on Saturday after the traditional season curtain-raiser finished level at 1-1. Erik ten Hag’s side looked on course to repeat their shock victory over City in the FA Cup final when Alejandro Garnacho put United ahead after 82 minutes, but City midfielder Bernardo Silva netted a minute from time to send the match to penalties.

City defender Manuel Akanji scored the decisive spotkick after Silva had earlier missed in the shootout. Highlights of our Community Shield victory over United, including a penalty shootout! 💪🏆 pic.twitter.com/uOLWDdeXvm — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 11, 2024 United centreback Jonny Evans and winger Jadon Sancho failed to convert their penalties – with the former’s spotkick handing City the win. United thought they had taken the lead soon after half-time when captain Bruno Fernandes beat goalkeeper Ederson with a stunning finish from distance, but got flagged for offside.

𝐀𝐝𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐛𝐞𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐮𝐥 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐟𝐟 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞 😤



That was a beautiful by Bruno Fernandes, but it does not count.



📺 Stream #CommunityShield live: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/j5dRc37RHV — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) August 10, 2024 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆



It almost slipped away for the fourth successive year, but this time Manchester City made sure.#CommunityShield pic.twitter.com/6EUS9bD9MM — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) August 10, 2024 Substitute Garnacho ran through the City defence to slide the ball into the bottom corner of the net before Silva converted Oscar Bobb’s from close range to send the game to a shootout. City won the trophy for the first time since 2019 and Guardiola says: “I enjoyed the season against our rival in Manchester and to start the season with a title is good. We are really pleased.” City’s England players Phil Foden, Kyle Walker and John Stones, as well as Spain midfielder Rodri did not play.