Manchester United finally told coach Erik ten Hag to pak ‘n lange on Monday, with the Old Trafford side 14th in the Premier League standings after nine games.
A statement released by the club reads: “Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager.
“Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited.”
The 54-year-old Ten Hag’s job was the subject of speculation for most of last season as United recorded their worst league finish in eighth.
A surprise FA Cup final win over Manchester City earned Ten Hag another chance and he signed a new contract to extend his stay until 2026.
But dinge het nie uitgewerk nie and the final nail in the coffin for Ten Hag turned out to be Sunday’s 2–1 defeat to West Ham, with Jarrod Bowen netting a controversial 92nd-minute penalty.
Of the penalty, Ten Hag told BBC it was “unfair and unjust” before he was wysed to march.