Manchester United finally told coach Erik ten Hag to pak ‘n lange on Monday, with the Old Trafford side 14th in the Premier League standings after nine games. A statement released by the club reads: “Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager.

“Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited.” NEW BOSS: Ruud van Nistelrooy The 54-year-old Ten Hag’s job was the subject of speculation for most of last season as United recorded their worst league finish in eighth. A surprise FA Cup final win over Manchester City earned Ten Hag another chance and he signed a new contract to extend his stay until 2026.