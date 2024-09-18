Antony, signed from Ajax Amsterdam in 2022 for a reported initial fee of £80.75m, has failed to impress at Old Trafford.

Manchester United winger Antony must earn his spot on the team by showing consistency in training, according to coach Erik ten Hag.

The Brazilian has fallen down the pecking order, making just one appearance this season, with Ten Hag opting to field former academy players Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho instead.

And ahead of last night’s League Cup third round clash with Barnsley, Ten Hag says: “That is professional football, that is top football. Those are the laws. You pick the team that you think has the most chance to win a game

“The players have to fight for their positions. You pick the 11 who have the best dynamic, the best chemistry. He has to bounce back and has the abilities to do it...”