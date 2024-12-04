Kwena Maphaka could become the youngest player ever to represent South Africa in Test cricket when they face Sri Lanka at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Sunday.

At the age of 18 years, seven months and 26 days today, Maphaka could break a record which was set before he was born when former spinner Paul “Gogga” Adams made his debut for the national team aged 18 years and 340 days against England also in Gqeberha back in 1995.

Maphaka could benefit from Gerald Coetzee’s groin injury which ruled him out of the match, while the other option would be to start veteran Dane Paterson, 35.

BACKING: Coach Piet Botha

Wiaan Mulder is another player ruled out and the Proteas management team are yet to decide who they will bring in to replace the duo in the second and last Test, after winning the first encounter by 233 runs.