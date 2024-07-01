Italian coach Luciano Spalletti says he takes full responsibility for his team’s exit from the European Championship in the first knockout round after an insipid 2-0 loss against Switzerland.
A pair of superb strikes for Switzerland by Remo Freuler and Ruben Vargas sent the defending champions Italy crashing out of Euro 2024 for their first elimination before the quarterfinal stage of the Euros in 20 years.
Spalletti says: “I have the responsibility.
“We failed because of my team selection, it is never down to the players.”
Switzerland will face England or Slovakia, who played last night, in the quarterfinals.
Hosts Germany, meanwhile, will face either Spain or Georgia, who crossed swords last night, in their quarterfinal after goals from Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala gave them a 2-0 win over Denmark on Saturday after their last-16 clash was delayed by thunderstorm.