Italian coach Luciano Spalletti says he takes full responsibility for his team’s exit from the European Championship in the first knockout round after an insipid 2-0 loss against Switzerland.

A pair of superb strikes for Switzerland by Remo Freuler and Ruben Vargas sent the defending champions Italy crashing out of Euro 2024 for their first elimination before the quarterfinal stage of the Euros in 20 years.