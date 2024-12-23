The 44-year-old Tshabalala, who has been in charge of Sundowns’ women’s team for well over a decade, has been accused of a number of allegations, including making inappropriate sexual comments to his players, as well as entering the dressing room and refusing to leave while players are completely naked.

Mamelodi Sundowns have placed their women’s team’s coach Jerry Tshabalala on suspension over allegations of sexual harassment of his players.

In a statement released on Saturday, Sundowns said they had appointed law firm, Bowmans, to investigate the allegations.

The statement reads: “Sundowns has, in the interim, put coach Jerry Tshabalala on special leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

“This is not done to pre-empt the outcome of the investigation, but to ensure that the investigation can proceed expeditiously and protect the rights of all parties. In the event that the investigation establishes facts that warrant action, the board will immediately take such steps as are appropriate...”