After losing their first match 2-0 to Stade Malien and then going down 3-1 to RS Berkane, Stellies travel to Angola’s Lunda Sul - with a draw and a loss to their name - for their third match on Sunday at 3pm.

Following their defeat to Berkane, Barker says: “I’m really proud of what the club has achieved in such a short space of time. For us to be here to play against a team like this… it’s just a privilege to be able to play here and it makes me proud of the club and of the players.

“We’re not only representing ourselves, Stellenbosch, but also the country. When one gets to this level, the important part is to keep learning and keep growing.