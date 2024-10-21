Die Kaap was weer Hollands this weekend, with both Stellenbosch FC and Cape Town City booking their places in the semifinals of the Carling Knockout Cup. Defending champions Stellies were the first to do so, when they beat AmaZulu 2-1 at the King Zwelithini Stadium in extra time on Friday night.

Last season’s Player of the Tournament Devin Titues continued where he left off, guiding home the tournament’s first goal with the inside of his right boot in the 24rd minute. AmaZulu equalised through Tshepang Moreni when he got on the end of a love through ball in the 53rd minute, before Andre de Jong headed home a cross in extra time to book their place in the quarterfinals. Of the win after their MTN8 final defeat to Orlando Pirates in their last outing, coach Steve Barker tells the team’s website: “It is something that [hurts] but there are two reactions you can have; you can either decide to be bitter or you can decide to be better. There’s only one letter difference and we’ve decided to be better and move on.”

TAPPED IN: Amadou Soukouna CT City then made klein skooltjies of Royal AM on Saturday at Athlone Stadium, beating them 3-0. Amadou Soukouna tapped home the opener in first half added time, before Jaedin Rhodes curled one in from the edge of the area. Jody Lee Ahshene completed the rout.